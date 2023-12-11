OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — After hitting the brakes on its ill-fated license plate design, the state of Kansas is now asking voters to weigh-in on the future of their bumpers.

Five options are now live online with people able to vote on their favorite as many times as they’d like until 5 p.m. Friday.

The change-up is happening after enough complaints that the original redesign looked like University of Missouri colors with yellow and black — or dark navy if you’re being charitable.

“Immediately, as soon as I saw that one they put out, I did not like it,” one shopper said at the Oak Park Rally House.

“It doesn’t speak Kansas to me at all,” another said.

In response, one of the proposed five replacements is that same maligned design with a lighter blue. But a FOX4 unofficial survey found it’s still unpopular.

Five possible designs for next State of Kansas license plate. (State of Kansas)

More people expressed interest in options with symbolism: wheat and sunflowers.

“Probably the sunflower,” one shopper said of their favorite. “I’ve grown up in Kansas, so I think of — I mean, the wheat and the sunflower make me think of Kansas, but I do like the sunflower.”

“We always grow up going to wheat harvests, and it’s always been a big thing, at least in northwest Kansas. You always have the wheat fields,” another said.

There’s also a more-generic plate with a gradient. In addition, there is a version that features the state capitol.

“I do think it’s worth having people vote on it. And so, I think it’s nice to give people the option to choose because people didn’t like the first one,” another shopper said.

“It adds a touch of detail to a car, which you’re going to be using probably daily. It’s something you’re going to be using all the time,” another said.

“I always look at license plates when we’re driving and traveling. And I-70 is a big thing to travel down and through Kansas. And you always look at the different plates and see where they’re from,” a shopper said.

“We have to pay for them, so let us vote for it,” another said.

The voting website does make you enter a Kansas zip code to cast your ballot. That said, looking at the process, there is no additional way the state is cross-checking that the person voting actually lives in Kansas.