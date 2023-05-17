KANSAS (KSNT) – Kansas drivers were ranked third worst in the nation in a Forbes Advisor study.

Topping the list of worst drivers were Texas, Louisiana, Kansas, Oklahoma and Kentucky, according to Forbes. Five of the top 10 states with the worst drivers were in southern states.

In 2021, 424 people died in car crashes in Kansas with a fatality rate of 1.34 deaths per 100 million miles traveled, according to a Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) report.

Of the crashes reported by KDOT, 140 were driving cars, 76 were driving pickup trucks, 76 were driving SUVs, 47 were driving motorcycles or motor scooters, 44 were pedestrians, 13 were driving vans, 12 were commercial vehicles, 11 were other occupant vehicles and five were bicyclists.

Most crashes occurred in good weather conditions with dry road conditions, according to KDOT. 86.3% of crashes were in clear or non-adverse conditions. In 2021, 32,927 crashes involved driver infractions and cost Kansas $6,829,312,090 in total. From 2020 to 2021, there was a 10% increase in deadly crashes.

“The Kansas Highway Patrol is focused and dedicated on keeping Kansans and those traveling through our state safe, all while providing service, courtesy, and protection to the motoring public,” Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Public Information Officer Candice Breshears said. “We continue to have additional enforcement lanes throughout the state and provide safety education on driving behaviors that put drivers at a higher risk of being involved in crashes.”

Breshears said with Memorial Day approaching, the KHP would be joining local law enforcement across the state for a Click-It or Ticket Campaign.

“We encourage drivers to always wear their seatbelts, have children in proper child safety seats, plan ahead and use designated drivers or ride-share services, put distractions away while driving, and slow down and focus on the roadway,” Breshears said. “KHP will continue to remain focused on these efforts to help lessen fatal and injurious crashes across our state.”

How Kansas ranks according to Forbes: