TOPEKA — The award recipients for the new Strategic Economic Expansion and Development (SEED) grant program were announced Friday with $2.7 million invested into 61 small communities across the state.

“SEED grants provide funding for quality-of-life enhancements in some of our state’s smallest communities,” said Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland. “These investments will set the stage for future economic development success and prosperity across the state.”

Awards were given to communities with populations of 5,000 or less. These towns were required to provide at least a 10% match and complete their outlined projects within 12 months. Those projects must be focused on economic development and revitalization through one of the following categories:

Childcare and senior programming – projects that support or enhance these services, such as building improvements, educational materials, supplies and equipment

– projects that support or enhance these services, such as building improvements, educational materials, supplies and equipment Community vibrancy – projects that refresh, re-energize and unlock the attractiveness of rural communities, such as art installations, murals and signage

– projects that refresh, re-energize and unlock the attractiveness of rural communities, such as art installations, murals and signage Food retail – projects that support access to food retail establishments, including development, renovation and/or expansion

– projects that support access to food retail establishments, including development, renovation and/or expansion Libraries – projects that support providing free and open access to a broad range of materials and services, including reading material, technology, furniture and building improvements

The 2022 SEED grant recipients include:

County Organization Category(s) Requested Amount Allen Thrive Allen County Food Retail, Library $49,125 Anderson Anderson County Development Agency Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Library $43,860 Barber Medicine Lodge Day Care Inc. Childcare $49,125 Bourbon The Healthy Bourbon County Action Team, Inc. Community Vibrancy $33,882 Brown Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Library $25,049 Chase Chase County Chamber of Commerce Community Vibrancy, Library $26,661 Chautauqua City of Sedan Community Vibrancy $49,125 Cherokee Weir & Galena Public Library Library, Senior Programming $32,118 Cheyenne Cheyenne Community Development Corporation Community Vibrancy $49,125 Clay Grow Clay County Community Vibrancy, Food Retail, Library $46,571 Cloud The City of Clyde Community Vibrancy $49,125 Coffey Coffey County Library Library $49,125 Doniphan Doniphan County Economic Development Childcare, Library $49,125 Edwards Edwards County Economic Development Corporation Childcare, Community Vibrancy $49,125 Elk Elk County Community Foundation Community Vibrancy, Library $49,125 Ellsworth Wilson Czech Opera House Corporation Community Vibrancy $49,125 Gove Gove County Economic Development Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Food Retail $47,289 Greeley Growing the Vision Food Retail, Library $48,383 Greenwood City of Eureka Community Vibrancy, Library $49,125 Hamilton Hamilton County Community Vibrancy $49,125 Harper Harper County Community Foundation Community Vibrancy, Library $49,125 Harvey City of Halstead Community Vibrancy, Library $49,125 Jackson Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Community Vibrancy, Food Retail, Library $49,125 Jewell City of Jewell Community Vibrancy, Library $37,040 Kearny City of Lakin Childcare $39,300 Kingman City of Kingman Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Library $48,179 Kiowa Haviland Heritage Foundation Community Vibrancy $49,125 Labette City of Edna Community Vibrancy, Library $49,125 Lincoln Lincoln County Economic Development Foundation Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Food Retail, Library $49,125 Linn Linn County Library District 1 Library $49,125 Logan Logan County Community Foundation Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Food Retail, Library $28,701 Marion Peabody Township Library Community Vibrancy, Library $49,125 Marshall Friends of the Vermillion Community, Inc. Community Vibrancy $37,974 Meade The Community Enhancement Foundation of Plains Food Retail $14,738 Mitchell Mitchell County Childcare $49,125 Montgomery City of Cherryvale Library $46,875 Morris Little Huskies Childcare Center Childcare $24,563 Nemaha Rural Development Association of Northeast Kansas Community Vibrancy, Food Retail, Library $48,030 Neosho Thayer FRC City Library Library $35,687 Ness Ness City Chamber of Commerce Food Retail $49,125 Osborne City of Osborne Economic Development Childcare, Food Retail, Library $46,712 Ottawa Ottawa County Community Development Foundation Childcare, Library $49,125 Pawnee City of Rozel – Park Committee Community Vibrancy $49,125 Phillips Phillipsburg Child Care Center Childcare $42,408 Rawlins Atwood Public Library Library $25,054 Republic Belleville Chamber and Main Street Food Retail $49,125 Rice Rice County Community Foundation Childcare $49,125 Rush Rush County Economic Development Food Retail $49,125 Russell Bunker Hill Lions Club Community Vibrancy $34,388 Sheridan Sheridan County Childcare, Library, Senior Programming $49,125 Sherman Sherman County Community Development Corporation Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Library $49,125 Smith City of Lebanon Food Retail $49,125 Stafford Stafford County Economic Development Food Retail, Library $49,125 Stanton Stanton County Community Foundation Community Vibrancy $36,480 Stevens Heritage Christian Academy Childcare $49,125 Sumner Sumner County Economic Development Community Vibrancy $49,125 Trego WaKeeney Travel & Tourism Community Vibrancy $49,125 Wabaunsee Office of Economic Development, Wabaunsee Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Library $49,125 Wallace City of Wallace Community Vibrancy $32,397 Wilson City of Fredonia Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Library $49,125 Woodson Woodson Co. Revitalization Alliance/Revitalize YC Community Vibrancy $49,125

Funding for the SEED program, which is administered by the Kansas Department of Commerce, is provided through the Technology Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institutions (TEFFI) Development and Expansion Fund. The TEFFI Act was enacted in 2021 through bipartisan legislation to promote economic development throughout the state.