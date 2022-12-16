TOPEKA — The award recipients for the new Strategic Economic Expansion and Development (SEED) grant program were announced Friday with $2.7 million invested into 61 small communities across the state.

“SEED grants provide funding for quality-of-life enhancements in some of our state’s smallest communities,” said Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland. “These investments will set the stage for future economic development success and prosperity across the state.”  

Awards were given to communities with populations of 5,000 or less. These towns were required to provide at least a 10% match and complete their outlined projects within 12 months. Those projects must be focused on economic development and revitalization through one of the following categories:

  • Childcare and senior programming – projects that support or enhance these services, such as building improvements, educational materials, supplies and equipment 
  • Community vibrancy – projects that refresh, re-energize and unlock the attractiveness of rural communities, such as art installations, murals and signage 
  • Food retail – projects that support access to food retail establishments, including development, renovation and/or expansion 
  • Libraries – projects that support providing free and open access to a broad range of materials and services, including reading material, technology, furniture and building improvements 

The 2022 SEED grant recipients include:

County Organization Category(s) Requested Amount 
Allen Thrive Allen County Food Retail, Library $49,125  
Anderson Anderson County Development Agency Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Library $43,860  
Barber Medicine Lodge Day Care Inc. Childcare $49,125  
Bourbon The Healthy Bourbon County Action Team, Inc. Community Vibrancy $33,882  
Brown Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Library $25,049  
Chase Chase County Chamber of Commerce Community Vibrancy, Library $26,661  
Chautauqua City of Sedan Community Vibrancy $49,125  
Cherokee Weir & Galena Public Library Library, Senior Programming $32,118  
Cheyenne Cheyenne Community Development Corporation Community Vibrancy $49,125  
Clay Grow Clay County Community Vibrancy, Food Retail, Library $46,571  
Cloud The City of Clyde Community Vibrancy $49,125  
Coffey Coffey County Library Library $49,125  
Doniphan Doniphan County Economic Development Childcare, Library $49,125  
Edwards Edwards County Economic Development Corporation Childcare, Community Vibrancy $49,125  
Elk  Elk County Community Foundation Community Vibrancy, Library $49,125  
Ellsworth Wilson Czech Opera House Corporation Community Vibrancy $49,125  
Gove Gove County Economic Development Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Food Retail $47,289  
Greeley Growing the Vision Food Retail, Library $48,383  
Greenwood City of Eureka Community Vibrancy, Library $49,125  
Hamilton Hamilton County Community Vibrancy $49,125  
Harper Harper County Community Foundation Community Vibrancy, Library $49,125  
Harvey City of Halstead Community Vibrancy, Library $49,125  
Jackson Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Community Vibrancy, Food Retail, Library $49,125  
Jewell City of Jewell Community Vibrancy, Library $37,040  
Kearny City of Lakin Childcare $39,300  
Kingman City of Kingman Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Library $48,179  
Kiowa Haviland Heritage Foundation Community Vibrancy $49,125  
Labette City of Edna Community Vibrancy, Library $49,125  
Lincoln Lincoln County Economic Development Foundation Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Food Retail, Library $49,125  
Linn Linn County Library District 1 Library $49,125  
Logan Logan County Community Foundation Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Food Retail, Library $28,701  
Marion Peabody Township Library Community Vibrancy, Library $49,125  
Marshall Friends of the Vermillion Community, Inc. Community Vibrancy $37,974  
Meade The Community Enhancement Foundation of Plains Food Retail $14,738  
Mitchell Mitchell County Childcare $49,125  
Montgomery City of Cherryvale Library $46,875  
Morris Little Huskies Childcare Center Childcare $24,563  
Nemaha Rural Development Association of Northeast Kansas Community Vibrancy, Food Retail, Library $48,030 
Neosho Thayer FRC City Library Library $35,687  
Ness Ness City Chamber of Commerce Food Retail  $49,125  
Osborne City of Osborne Economic Development Childcare, Food Retail, Library $46,712  
Ottawa Ottawa County Community Development Foundation Childcare, Library $49,125  
Pawnee City of Rozel – Park Committee Community Vibrancy $49,125  
Phillips Phillipsburg Child Care Center Childcare $42,408  
Rawlins Atwood Public Library Library $25,054  
Republic Belleville Chamber and Main Street Food Retail $49,125  
Rice Rice County Community Foundation Childcare $49,125  
Rush Rush County Economic Development Food Retail $49,125  
Russell Bunker Hill Lions Club Community Vibrancy $34,388  
Sheridan Sheridan County Childcare, Library, Senior Programming $49,125  
Sherman Sherman County Community Development Corporation Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Library $49,125  
SmithCity of LebanonFood Retail$49,125  
Stafford Stafford County Economic Development Food Retail, Library $49,125  
Stanton Stanton County Community Foundation Community Vibrancy $36,480  
Stevens Heritage Christian Academy Childcare $49,125  
Sumner Sumner County Economic Development Community Vibrancy $49,125  
Trego WaKeeney Travel & Tourism Community Vibrancy $49,125  
Wabaunsee Office of Economic Development, Wabaunsee Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Library $49,125  
Wallace City of Wallace Community Vibrancy $32,397  
Wilson City of Fredonia Childcare, Community Vibrancy, Library $49,125  
Woodson Woodson Co. Revitalization Alliance/Revitalize YC Community Vibrancy $49,125  

Funding for the SEED program, which is administered by the Kansas Department of Commerce, is provided through the Technology Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institutions (TEFFI) Development and Expansion Fund. The TEFFI Act was enacted in 2021 through bipartisan legislation to promote economic development throughout the state. 