KANSAS — The Kansas Department for Children and Families is now taking applications for the “Low Income Energy Assistance Program.”

Falling temperatures caused D.C.F. to start taking applications earlier than normal this year.

L.I.E.A.P. helps restore or maintain energy services to help heat homes.

That includes services like electricity, natural gas, propane, and other home heating fuels.

Applications are accepted online, and there are household income guidelines.

You can learn about the guidelines and find an application through the link, here.