KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas could become the next state to ban you from planting pear trees.

You probably know them as “Bradford pears” or the trees with the pretty white flowers that smell really bad in the spring.

On the table is a permanent ban. If it gets approved, it would kick in January of 2027.

Violators could face criminal prosecution.

The Department of Agriculture said Bradford pear trees overwhelm native plants and trees and break apart easily during storms.

The states of Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Carolina have similar bans.

A public hearing on that proposed ban is set for next week in Manhattan, Kansas.