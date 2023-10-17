TOPEKA (KSNT) – State officials say a security issue first reported by the Kansas Judicial Branch is impacting services provided by the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF).

Mike Deines with DCF said in a press release that delays are expected with those working with the agency’s child support services. This comes a day after a spokeswoman for the Kansas Judicial Branch said network issues caused by the security incident last week are likely to continue for the foreseeable future, impacting services involved with filing documents electronically.

Deines said due to the problems being experienced with efiling and electronic court records, Kansans should be prepared to face delays on returned filings, court hearings and orders being entered. Child support payments waiting for court orders or direction from DCF, Court Trustees and county clerks will be delayed. Any orders filed before the week of Oct. 9 should be processed normally.

The DCF and other contracted partners continue to provide full-service operations through paper and fax filing methods. Johnson County is not impacted by these issues as the county operates on an efiling and case management system unique to the county.

If you need urgent assistance with a case, you can call the child support services hotline at 1-888-757-2445. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.