PAXICO, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas boy donated his tonsils to the Kansas Search and Rescue Dog Association‘s (KSARDA) human remains detection dogs for training Saturday.

According to the KSARDA, the boy was able to watch the dogs find them.

“They followed the trailing dogs on a search, and they made sure the dogs got extra love,” the KSARDA said.

Courtesy: Kansas Search and Rescue Dog Association

Courtesy: Kansas Search and Rescue Dog Association

Courtesy: Kansas Search and Rescue Dog Association

Courtesy: Kansas Search and Rescue Dog Association

Courtesy: Kansas Search and Rescue Dog Association

The boy and his little brother also had the opportunity to hide from the live find dogs. According to the KSARDA, a hunter even went out to challenge the live find dogs.

The KSARDA said, “It was a fun day for everyone!”

Deidra Stanley, the director of KSARDA, says the human remains they use typically come from donations.

“People have knee surgery, they can donate the bone and tissue from the surgery,” Stanley said. “It helps our team to have newer human remains.”

Stanley says it is a simple process.

“It is a simple process. They sign a form and then give it to their doctor to sign, and then they can call us, and we will pick up the Item,” Stanley said.

If you would like to donate, email ksarda_director@outlook.com.