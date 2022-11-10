The Wichita Public Schools BOE voted to drop the Redskins name as the mascot of Wichita North High School in February 2021. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State Board of Education voted to strongly recommend that Kansas K-12 schools “retire Indian-themed mascots and branding” within the next three to five years. The vote came during its meeting Thursday morning.

An advisory council had been studying the issue and put together a Mascot Reform Statement and Recommendations. It said that even when schools have the best of intentions, their rivals will often use negative images at sporting events.

Specifically, these mascots prompt students to dress in fake stereotypical Indian clothes, to make fake Indian noises and chants, and write jokes about ‘sending them back on the trail of tears’ and ‘scalping the Indians’ on pep rally banners.” Kansas Advisory Council for Indigenous Education Working Group Mascot Reform Statement and Recommendations

According to the council, there are more than 10,000 American Indian and Alaska Native students attending public schools in almost every district in Kansas.

The State BOE said the strong recommendation is to get districts to start having the conversation. It will not impact a school’s accreditation.

The board’s vote on Thursday was not unanimous. Seven board members voted for it. Michelle Dombrosky voted against it, saying she thinks the decision should be made at a local level. Members Ben Jones and Jean Clifford abstained from the vote.