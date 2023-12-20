NEODESHA, Kan. — The federal government is fining a Neodesha company over HAZMAT issues.
Cobalt Boats is facing a cost of more than $133,000. It stems from a 2022 inspection by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) which found a number of problems.
That includes failing to minimize the possibility of a fire, explosion, or hazardous materials release, failure to monitor equipment to I.D. potential leaks, and storage of potentially incompatible HAZMAT waste.
EPA officials said Cobalt Boats has since corrected these issues.