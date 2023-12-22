KANSAS — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has introduced an all-new lottery draw for non-resident turkey permits in the 2024 Spring Season.

Non-resident hunters interested in spring turkey hunting in Kansas are invited to participate in the state’s newly implemented lottery draw for the 2024 season. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has announced the application period will run from January 9 through February 9, 2024.

During this period, non-resident hunters may submit their applications for a 2024 Kansas spring turkey permit, which will only be valid in a single unit: Units 1, 2, 3, 5, or 6. An application fee of $10 applies. Following the lottery draw, any remaining non-resident spring turkey permits will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis.

How to Apply for the 2024 non-resident turkey permit:

Between January 9 and February 3, 2024 go to gooutdoorskansas.com Select “Purchase Licenses, Permits, & Tags” Log into your account Choose “Limited Draw Applications”

Those who do not wish to participate in the lottery draw have the option to purchase a spring turkey permit in Units 1, 2, 3, 5, and 6 over the counter or online beginning March 5.

For additional information on hunting in Kansas you can follow this link here.