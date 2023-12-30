KANSAS — A nearly two million dollar contract is awarded by the state of Kansas to help families in Southeast Kansas.

The State Department for Children and Families awarded a 1.9 million dollar contract to Cornerstones of Care.

According to a press release, Cornerstones of Care focuses on key services areas to support safe and healthy communities, including youth and family support, foster care and adoption, and education and trainings.

In total, the Department for Children and Families awarded a total of eleven million dollars to three contractors for its “Family Preservation Services.”

