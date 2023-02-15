TOPEKA — Sixty-six airport projects across Kansas will receive funding from the Kansas Airport Improvement Program (KAIP), including several in southeast Kansas.

The grants are designated for funding planning, constructing, or rehabilitating public-use general aviation airports, according to a release from Governor Kelly’s office. “These grants ensure the safety and longevity of Kansas airports, all while contributing to economic growth and job creation,” Gov. Kelly said.

KAIP funding typically comes from the bipartisan Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE) in the form of $5 million annually, while requiring airport sponsors to back 5% of project costs. This year, $11 million will go to 66 approved projects totaling an estimated value of nearly $14.4 million.

While 153 applications were submitted to KDoT’s Division of Aviation, only 66 were chosen based on flight safety, economic growth, and regional benefit. Here’s a look at the airports that were approved for project funding: