TOPEKA (KSNT) – Attorney general Kris Kobach is among dozens of elected leaders in Kansas who received suspicious letters Friday.

“I can confirm that the AG’s office did receive a suspicious letter,” Danedri Herbert, Attorney General Office Communications said. “We turned it over to the KBI.”

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation say in a press release, The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) and several local police departments and fire departments responded after mail was received by legislators and other public officials containing a suspicious white powder.

As of 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, over 30 letters containing a suspicious white powder have been reported across the state of Kansas, according to the press release. Law enforcement is working to collect the letters and investigate the incident, safely.

There are no reported injuries, but the KBI asks everyone to remain vigilant when handling mail.

Tom Day, Director of Legislative Administrative Services said law enforcement asked his office to be on the lookout for any suspicious looking incoming mail coming to the Statehouse. Day tells 27 News the legislators who received letters are working with local law enforcement.

Day said he was told of another state agency receiving a letter or package, but at this time he is unsure who it was.

The investigation is ongoing.