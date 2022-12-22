SALINE COUNTY (KSNT) – One Kansas man is dead after the car he was riding in overturned on Interstate 135 in Central Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the Mazda Tribute was traveling south on I-135 at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday when it entered the west ditch and overturned. The Mazda came to rest on its top around 100 feet west of the edge of the road.

A passenger in the vehicle, Grant L. Lysell-Alkire, 21, of Lindsborg died in the crash. The driver of the vehicle, 16-year-old Sawyer Lysell-Alkire, received minor injuries. Both were wearing their seatbelts.