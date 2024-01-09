SOUTHEAST KANSAS — K-DOT officials in southeast Kansas said they dodged a bullet Tuesday.

Other parts of the state got it worse. They refer to what happened today in southeast Kansas as “snice” — a mixture of snow and ice.

The agency has seven trucks in the Pittsburg area that covers four counties. It had crews working both day and night shifts since Monday to make sure there are always fresh workers on the road.

Plenty of mechanics are also on hand should anything go wrong with any of the trucks.

And, the agency will utilize the services of construction workers who are CDL certified.

“When an event comes, we prioritize. There’s a, prioritize certain roadways that we hit first, second and third. Class one roads like 69 and 169 and 400 are Class one roads, so they’ll get attention first. And then, as they’re cleared, then they go to secondary roads and there’s a prioritization strategy,” said Jeffrey Fischer, K-DOT Area Engineer.

Fischer said they will normally have a plan in place three days ahead of forecasted weather. In fact, they’re already making plans for what’s forecasted for this Friday.

And, of course, you can always check road conditions before you head out