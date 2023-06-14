TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued a proclamation that June is “Great Outdoors Month” in the state of Kansas.

This announcement from the governor is meant to act as a reminder of the importance of Kansas’ outdoors and parks and how much they contribute to the lives of the state’s residents, according to the Office of the Governor.

“Outdoor recreation is great way to improve physical and mental health, fitness, and environmental awareness,” Kelly said. “I encourage everyone to get outdoors this month to appreciate our state’s natural resources and enjoy memorable experiences with family and friends at a park nearest you.”

Getting outside can help provide physical, mental and environmental benefits throughout the state, according to the Office of the Governor. Outdoor recreation contributes more than $3.6 billion annually in consumer spending and supports more than 37,000 jobs annually.

Several upcoming holidays celebrated nationally can present you with options to celebrate the outdoors this month. These include National Marina Days from May 29 to Sept. 4, the Great Outdoors Day of Service on June 16, and the Great American Campout on June 24. You can also celebrate the S’more Family Fun Run at Milford State Park on June 24.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks maintains a list of ways to celebrate the outdoors in Kansas. You can find a list of them by clicking here.