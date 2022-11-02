KANSAS (KSNF/KODE) — Oh my cod, it’s fin-ally here! Trout season is open in Kansas. November 1st marked the opening day of trout season. Kansas’s trout season runs until April 15th, 2023.

People 16 and older who want to fish for trout must have a trout permit and a fishing license (unless exempt) in Kansas. Youths 15 and younger must have a youth permit. Anglers can keep five trout per day, unless posted otherwise. You can purchase your Kansas trout permit, HERE. A permit can also be purchased through a licensed vendor near you.