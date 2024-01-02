MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan father and business owner is asking for help as he combats a mysterious medical condition.

KSNT 27 News spoke with Jeremy Burns, owner of Hard Knocks Small Engine Repair in Manhattan, about the hardships he’s been forced to endure. About a year-and-a-half ago, Burns said he started finding it harder and harder to move around due to swelling in his bones and pain in his joints.

He said he’s consulted medical professionals with the Mayo Clinic, University of Kansas and even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). So far, doctors have been unable to give him a proper diagnosis to his mystery illness. As his situation continues to worsen, Burns says he can no longer keep up with his work and is finding it difficult just trying to spend time with his wife and five children.

(Photo Courtesy/Jeremy Burns)

Burns has called the Manhattan area home for more than a decade and has built up a large base of customers there. With his physical condition worsening, he wanted to keep them informed about what is happening with his health.

“Honestly, I just want my customers to know what’s going on,” Burns said.

He said his business is still running with limited hours but expects he may have to sell it soon to help cover his medical expenses. His inability to move around, pain he is suffering from and the expectation he may not have much longer to live is also impacting this move.

“I cherish the fact that I had the privilege to work with and know all the customers I talked to,” Burns said. “It was a privilege.”

The goal set for his GoFundMe is $20,000 with almost $9,000 raised at the time of this report. You can find Burns’ GoFundMe online by clicking here.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. To download our Storm Track Weather App, click here.