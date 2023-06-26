TOPEKA (KSNT) – State officials are gathered in the Kansas statehouse to discuss changes set to take place regarding the enactment of the Women’s Bill of Rights.

Senator Renee Erickson (R), Representative Barb Wasinger (R) and Representative Tory Blew (R) alongside Attorney General Kris Kobach held a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on June 26 in the Kansas statehouse. Kobach released an official legal opinion on the implementation of the new law in the Sunflower State.

“State records must be accurate and reflect the truth as defined in state law,” Kobach said. “A birth certificate is a record of what happened at the moment a baby came out of the womb. That baby weighed a specific amount and was a specific sex. Similarly, a driver’s license is a state document reflecting a state database for state purposes. It is not a canvas on which a person can paint one’s expression and preferences.”

The Women’s Bill of Rights officially codifies a legal definition for the word “woman” in state statute, according to the AG’s Office. The law applies to many public spaces such as schools, locker rooms, prisons, domestic violence shelters and rape crisis centers.

“It is bizarre that this is controversial, and for most Kansans, it is not,” Blew said. “For most of human history, everyone understood the difference between a man and a woman.”

A host of laws will go into effect starting July 1, including the Women’s Bill of Rights which has received pushback from activists over alleged discrimination against the transgender community. The Women’s Bill of Rights became law earlier this year after lawmakers defeated a veto attempt from Governor Laura Kelly.

You can read the full legal opinion from Kobach below: