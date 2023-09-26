IOLA, Kan. — A Southeast Kansas organization is taking steps now to keep kids warm this winter.

Members of the Iola Elks Lodge are gathering coats, hats, and gloves to distribute to schools throughout Allen County.

They say the idea is that any kid who loses or forgets their winter weather gear won’t have to go without.

Donations can be dropped off at several locations in Iola, including the Iola Elks, the Iola-And-W Grocery Store, and the Iola Dollar Tree.

The Elks say it’s their way of making sure the youngest residents of Allen County are taken care of.

“One of the biggest things that I remember from my initiation is that ‘Elks Care, Elks Share,’ and that is something that I don’t think that very many people in the community probably anywhere know enough about what the Elks do for our community, for our kids, and so I’m just trying to get our name out there and let everyone know that this is the kind of stuff that Elks stand for,” said Becky Anderson, Iola Elks Lodge.

The Iola Elks are also working on placing personal hygiene kits in several pantry boxes throughout the city.

The kits include soap, shampoo, and toothbrushes.

They say they don’t want a lack of financial means to keep someone from being able to take care of themselves.