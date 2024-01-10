PITTSBURG, Kan. — The red carpet has been rolled out, this week, for 90 international students at Pittsburg State.

The students represent many different countries – Brazil, France, and India just to name a few.

They’ve also toured the campus this week – register for classes – got their student IDs – and have had time to get to know each other and some of their American classmates.

Many of them are here in the States for the very first time.

“I love how everybody is really friendly, like if you ask them like I asked somebody where my department was and they were immediately like yes let me help you, and they led me there. They didn’t have to do that but they did,” said Shloka Joshi, PSU Freshman from India.

“Seeing other students from other international backgrounds, they’re excited to be here. They’re excited to get to know new people, new friends. They’re a little shy at first kind of par for the course I mean you’re coming, oh you’re leaving your country, you’re leaving your culture to come experience something new,” said Stuart Zizzo, PSU International Recruiter & Communication Coordinator.

The students are also being treated to a number of dinners and lunches throughout the community this week.