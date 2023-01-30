MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — An investigation is underway after a hunter was shot and injured at Hillsdale State Park.

Miami County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an area near 239th Street and Lookout Road around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Due to the circumstances, deputies believe the hunter was injured in an accident. The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks is handling the investigation because the shooting happened on park property.

Investigators said the public was never in any danger.

Doctors at an area hospital stabilized the victim and he is now recovering.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.