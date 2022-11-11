ALLEN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), Humboldt Police Department, and Allen County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Humboldt woman on suspicion of drug crimes on Thursday.

(Courtesy: Allen County Sheriff’s Office)

A news release from the KBI says around 9 a.m. on July 14, law enforcement executed a search warrant at an apartment building in Humboldt. Methamphetamine and a weapon were found at the location.

Following the search, 54-year-old Cindy Reynolds was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal use of a weapon.

An investigation is ongoing.