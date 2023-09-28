IOLA, Kan. — A local group is attempting to raise money to bring a splash park to Iola.

The Iola Community Involvement Task Force Pride has started an initiative to bring a free splash park to town. They’ve been able to raise $25,000 so far through donations. Their goal is to raise $200,000 to be able to apply for a grant that will match those funds to finance the splash park, which would go up in South Meadowbrook Park.

“To me, kids need things like that because they can run for free. They can press the little button, turn it on, and have a great time in hot weather. We’ve had hot weather the last three summers, really hot, and these kids are hot,” said Domma Houser.

If you’re interested in donating, you can call 620-365-4910 or email IOLACITFPRIDE@GMAIL.COM.