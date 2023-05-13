TOPEKA (KSNT) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed Senate Bill 174 into law, decriminalizing fentanyl test strips in the state, signifying a crucial step forward in tackling the opioid crisis in Kansas.

The bill introduces crucial provisions to combat the rise in fentanyl-related overdose deaths. Fentanyl test strips are essential in reducing the harm caused by the opioid crisis, as they detect the presence of fentanyl in other substances and reduce the risk of accidental overdoses.

With the decriminalization of fentanyl test strips in Kansas, it’s important to know where to acquire them.

There are several ways to obtain fentanyl test strips in Kansas.

Many local harm reduction organizations distribute fentanyl test strips free of charge. Another option is to purchase them online. Various websites sell fentanyl test strips in different quantities. It’s also worth checking with your local pharmacy to see if they stock them or can order them for you.

It’s important to note that not all fentanyl test strips are created equal, and it’s crucial to purchase them from a reputable vendor.

Prevention and Resiliency Services (PARS) Executive Director Mandy Czechanski explained the benefits of having test strips decriminalized and available for individuals.

“We are telling them we value their lives,” Czechanski said. “Whether they’re using drugs or not, and we give them a seed of hope. So that tomorrow that they can think about, ‘oh I could’ve died yesterday. I am here today, do I need to take [a] step towards recovery.’”

It’s important to remember that fentanyl test strips are not a foolproof solution and should be used in conjunction with other harm reduction strategies.

They can provide a useful indication of whether a drug contains fentanyl, but they do not guarantee safety.

To further assist Kansans dealing with substance use disorders, the state provides a range of treatment and recovery services.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, we encourage you to utilize the state services available.

The decriminalization of fentanyl test strips and the expansion of penalties for manufacturing and distributing fentanyl are significant measures that aim to save lives.

One of the significant aspects of this legislation is the exclusion of materials used to detect the presence of fentanyl, ketamine, or gamma hydroxybutyric acid from the definition of drug paraphernalia.

In addition to decriminalizing fentanyl test strips, Senate Bill 174 also strengthens the state’s ability to combat the manufacturing and distribution of fentanyl. It increases criminal penalties for those involved in the production or distribution of this dangerous substance.

The bill also addresses the safety of healthcare providers by introducing tougher penalties for individuals who commit battery against them.