Highway patrol captain goes from looking down the barrel of a gun, to looking through the barrel of a camera lens

Retired Kansas Highway Patrol Captain and professional photographer, Rick Wilson poses for his own self portrait. (Photo courtesy: Rick Wilson Photography)

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Most people like to keep their work life and their personal life, including the hobbies they enjoy, separate. But for one state trooper in Kansas it was what he did on the job that sparked a new interest – and eventually a new hobby that brought out the creative side of Pittsburg resident, Rick Wilson – which he was able to further explore when he wasn’t on patrol.

In 1982, Wilson was hired as a state trooper for the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP). Over the course of his law enforcement career, he went from road trooper, to Lieutenant and later, Captain, serving as the Troop H commander over 16 counties in Southeast Kansas.

(Photo courtesy: Rick Wilson Photography)

After 34 years working for KHP, Wilson decided it was time to move on. In 2016 he retired as a Captain. During those three decades, Wilson began to explore the world of professional photography, which would become one of his favorite hobbies. Wilson has the KHP to thank for introducing him to the camera.

“When we get on patrol, we would use 35 millimeter cameras to take photos of car crashes, which made me think about becoming a photographer one day. Using a camera, even if it was just for taking pictures of vehicle crashes, was interesting to me. So I just started to use a camera to capture anything of interest to me that didn’t involve the KHP,” Wilson stated.

SLIDESHOW: View Photos By “Rick Wilson Photography”

There was also one other on-the-job activity which helped push Wilson down the road to becoming a professional photographer. During the ’90s, he wrote an article for “The Kansas Trooper,” the official publication of the Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA), dedicated to professional law enforcement and public education.

“I wrote an article on using extra flashes for night photography purposes, and what I learned from that was all that you could do with light and photography. It was just so interesting to me,” Wilson said.

After retiring from the KHP, Wilson took what he learned about general photography, as well as digital camera equipment, and put that knowledge to use by taking portraits, capturing events, and photographing wildlife in their nature habitat — just to name a few.

(Photo courtesy: Rick Wilson Photography)

While on these photo shoots, Wilson would always be thinking about how to make the images he captured, even better with each click of the shutter. Today, the photos that Wilson has added on social media are gaining popularity with the public. You’ll find many positive comments left by those browsing through his Facebook albums and Instagram photos. Wilson’s growing fan-base, he claims, can be attributed to a unique, photographic style — one that most of his online followers consider to be tasteful and appealing.

“Many times people will ask me, ‘hey, will you take our family photos?’ I’m like, ‘if you can come up with an interesting concept that I haven’t done before, and is a challenge, then yes,’ otherwise, I’m usually not interested,” stated Wilson. “When it comes to my photography, I’m not really looking for work, or to make money from it. I do it because I really enjoy the fun that it brings and the creative outlet it provides, allowing me try new things and capture life from many different angles,” he added.

Even though Wilson is all about finding new creative ways to capture an image, his favorite photographs are ones that involve his grandchildren.

“If they’re in the yard playing or something, I’ll just sit back with a longer lens and try to get some unique expressions and photos of them,” Wilson said.