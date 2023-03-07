CANEY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed chase in Caney in Montgomery County.

It began shortly before 8 a.m. Monday as Caney officers were monitoring a school crossing at 1st and McGee in Caney. A black Jeep, later learned to be driven by a Bartlesville, Oklahoma man, was clocked traveling 80 mph in the 20 mph zone.

Police pursued the Jeep north on McGee, where the driver ran several stop signs, eventually getting onto U.S. Highway 75, where Caney police say speeds reached 120 mph. Police say the driver was also driving erratically and weaving in and out of traffic while continuing to try to get away from police.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deployed stop sticks which deflated a tire on the SUV. The sheriff’s office took over the pursuit, which ended at the U.S. 160 junction, where the driver went through the T intersection and through a tree row.

The Jeep overturned and landed on its hood. Caney police say the driver had to be extracted from the vehicle by Independence Rural Fire Department firefighters.

He was taken by medical helicopter to a Tulsa hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash. Caney police say they are pursuing charges of:

speeding: 80 in a 20 mph School Zone

speeding: 125 in a 65 mph Zone

Reckless driving

Felony attempt to elude a police officer

2 counts of failure to yield at a stop sign

8 counts of driving left of center

Passing in a no-passing zone

Failure to maintain lane

Aggravated assault with a motor vehicle

Improper lane change

No one else was hurt in the pursuit and crash. KSN News is not identifying the suspect until he has been formally charged with a crime.