CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A Grove man died in a head-on car crash on a Kansas highway, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.

Trey Cunningham, 20, died Dec. 5 around 4:20 at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin. Cunningham was not wearing a seatbelt when he crashed on U.S. Highway 69 Alt about a mile north of U.S. Highway 166 Highway, KHP said.

Cunningham’s vehicle, a 2006 Pontiac G6 was northbound on U.S. 69 Alt when it crossed the center line and struck a 2016 GMC truck driven by Shannon Taft, 51, of Baxter Springs, Kan.

Cunningham’s passenger, Valeria Lerma, 21, of Miami, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Mercy Hospital with “suspected serious injuries,” the patrol reported.

Taft, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Freeman West Hospital with serious injuries, the patrol reported.