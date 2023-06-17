MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service report on grain stocks in Kansas saw every single category fall from 2022 to 2023.

The USDA reported decreases in stored grain stocks for corn, wheat, sorghum and soybeans. Sorghum was in the worst position, down 47% from 2022.

In the June 9 USDA Kansas Crop Production Report, winter wheat was forecast at 191 million bushels, down 22% from last year. Winter wheat average yield was forecast to be 29 bushels, down 8 bushels from last year. The harvested winter wheat grain was estimated to be 6.6 million acres, or unchanged from last year.

According to the March 31 USDA report on grain stocks and the 2023 prospective plantings report: