MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service report on grain stocks in Kansas saw every single category fall from 2022 to 2023.
The USDA reported decreases in stored grain stocks for corn, wheat, sorghum and soybeans. Sorghum was in the worst position, down 47% from 2022.
In the June 9 USDA Kansas Crop Production Report, winter wheat was forecast at 191 million bushels, down 22% from last year. Winter wheat average yield was forecast to be 29 bushels, down 8 bushels from last year. The harvested winter wheat grain was estimated to be 6.6 million acres, or unchanged from last year.
According to the March 31 USDA report on grain stocks and the 2023 prospective plantings report:
- Corn
- stocks totaled 238 million bushels, down 19% from last year.
- Soybeans
- stored soybean stocks were down 27% from last year.
- planted acreage is expected to be 4.60 million acres, down 9% from last year.
- Sorghum
- stored sorghum stocks were down 47% from last year
- farmers intend to plant 3.15 million acres, down 5% from last year.
- All hay
- planted acreage is expected at 2.5 million acres, down 4% from last year.
- Sunflower
- sunflower producers expect to plant 64,000 acres, up 52% from last year.
- Oat
- estimated planted acreage at 130,000 acres, up 18% from last year.
- Canola
- expected planted acreage at 5,000 acres, down 44% from 2022, matching 2020’s record low planted acres.
- Barley
- planted acreage is expected to be 12,000 acres, down 20% from last year.
- Cotton
- planted acreage is expected to be 115,000 acres, down 30% from a year ago.
- Wheat
- stored wheat stocks were down 29% from last year.