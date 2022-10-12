FORT SCOTT , Kans. – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that 34 cities across Kansas have been selected to receive a total of $28.65 million for improvements to the State Highway System located within city boundaries. The funds will be directed to preserve and improve pavement, add turn lanes, and modify intersections along essential roadways in both rural and urban areas throughout the state.

The grants are administered through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s City Connecting Link Improvement Program (CCLIP). The program is an important component of the state’s bipartisan transportation program, IKE, passed under the Kelly Administration.

“By making this investment, we’re improving the safety and accessibility of Kansas roadways that are local centers of community life,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Through these grants, we’re delivering economic opportunities throughout rural and urban Kansas.”

Governor Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced the CCLIP awards in Fort Scott, where $1.5 million in CCLIP funds will be directed to improvements on U.S. 54, also known as Wall Street.

KDOT was able to increase CCLIP funding level for this selection cycle by more than $10 million over previous years due to additional federal funds coming to Kansas as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation (BIL). Both federal and state funds are designated for the CCLIP program and local matching funds are required based on city population.

“With the Connecting Link program, KDOT partners with communities to find solutions to support local transportation priorities,” Transportation Secretary Lorenz said. “I very much appreciate the power of the state and communities pooling funds to make improvements.”

A City Connecting Link is defined as any routing of the State Highway System located with the corporate limits of a city, not including the Interstate System. For this CCLIP cycle applying to state fiscal years 2024-2025, KDOT received 54 applications requesting $38 million.

There are three categories of CCLIP projects: Surface Preservation (SP), which extends the life of the driving surface; Pavement Restoration (PR), which rehabilitates or replaces pavement; and Geometric Improvement (GI), which addresses safety or capacity by improving roadway turn lanes, intersections, or modifying lane configurations.

For each project – the category, city, highway, and amount awarded include: