Nearly $18.5M statewide for Sexual and Domestic Violence Programs, Children’s Advocacy Centers, and CASA Programs

TOPEKA, Kan. – Four southeast Kansas family programs were awarded more than $700,000 in state grants to provide services for adult and child crime survivors.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced that $18,489,169 in state grants have been awarded across the state to sustain Kansas programs that experienced a 40 percent decrease in funding from the federal Victims of Crime Act Victim Assistance Grant Program.

Agencies receiving funds were:

Hope Unlimited, Allen County, $611,562.

Children’s Advocacy Center, Crawford County, $98,023

CASA of the 31st Judicial District, Allen County, $7,321

CASA of the 6th Judicial District, Bourbon County, $7,783

“The services that children’s advocacy centers, court-appointed advocates, and domestic violence and sexual assault programs provide are an essential part of survivors getting the justice they deserve,” Kelly said in a prepared statement. “These grants ensure communities across Kansas have the resources and services needed to assist crime victims in their time of need.”

The funding comes from state general funds and will go toward counseling, shelters, the statewide language-accessible crisis line, safety planning, advocacy for sexual and domestic violence survivors, and training for community-based direct service providers.

Domestic violence and sexual assault programs provide shelter, advocacy, and safety planning for people who experience domestic violence or sexual assault.

Children’s Advocacy Centers are child-focused programs that coordinate a multidisciplinary response to child abuse cases.

Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, provide training and support to court-appointed citizen volunteers. The volunteers work with the courts and legal and child welfare professionals to obtain permanent and safe placements for children who have been abused and neglected.