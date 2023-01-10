WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Governor’s office.

“This morning, Governor Laura Kelly tested positive for COVID-19,” the release said. “She is fully vaccinated and is experiencing minor symptoms. This is the first day she has experienced symptoms. She is following the guidance of public health officials to self-isolate as she continues to work.”

The State of the State address has been postponed to Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 6:30 p.m. The Governor’s Budget will still be released Thursday as planned.

The Governor’s Office informed Inaugural Ball attendees, participants in the Inauguration ceremony, and attendees of the Executive Order signing this morning, and the release said it encouraged them to test immediately as a precautionary measure.