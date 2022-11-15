TOPEKA, Kans. — Governor Laura Kelly announced the first round of recipients of funding for the GROWKS Loan and Equity programs. The programs help small businesses and target underserved areas to access capital in the early stages of growth.

“The GROWKS Loan and Equity programs break down the barriers entrepreneurs face when trying to start a business,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “My administration is committed to ensuring small businesses – including those in underserved communities – have the opportunity and resources needed to be successful, create jobs, and drive economic growth.”

Four companies, three of which are women-led companies, received a total of $850,000 in companion financing to bank loans.

Gov. Kelly announced the creation of the Kansas Framework for Growth GROWKS Loan Fund and the GROWKS Equity Programs to distribute $69,000,000 in funding to Kansas through the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s State Small Business Credit Initiative. The programs engage Kansas’ network of community and support partners to provide companion financing to bank loans.

“Connecting Kansas small businesses to capital that will help them grow and prosper will strengthen the entire state economy,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “I am excited to have this first round of GROWKS funding reach the entrepreneurs it is intended to help.”

“The GROWKS program is providing much-needed investment funds to support private investment capital into these innovative businesses,” said Trish Brasted, President of Entrepreneurial Growth Ventures, an organizational unit of NetWork Kansas. “The early-stage capital markets have become more challenging in the last six months, which have increased the importance of this program.”

The first round of GROWKS Loan and Equity programs recipients include:

QuickHire, Inc. , a Wichita-based technology platform that connects jobseekers with service-based work opportunities. The funding will be used to support marketing, market research, and commercialization.

, a Wichita-based technology platform that connects jobseekers with service-based work opportunities. The funding will be used to support marketing, market research, and commercialization. Celerity Enterprises, Inc. , a Kansas City-based technology platform that focuses on settling special pricing agreements between suppliers and distributors. Funding will be used for hiring staff, sales development, and platform upgrades.

, a Kansas City-based technology platform that focuses on settling special pricing agreements between suppliers and distributors. Funding will be used for hiring staff, sales development, and platform upgrades. ELIAS Animal Health, LLC, an Olathe-based medical biotechnology company advancing novel therapies for treating cancer in pets. Funding will be used to expand manufacturing capacity, sales and marketing, and customer service.

SoHome Kids Foundation, a Neodesha-based startup company that aims to provide residential facilities to children ages 0-18 in the Kansas foster care system. Funding will be used to renovate a group home.

For more information about GROWKS, visit www.growks.com