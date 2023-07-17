IOLA, Kan. — A 360-acre old rock quarry in Southeast Kansas is finding a new purpose.

The hope is for it to breathe life into a small community in Allen County, Kansas.

“I’ve heard good things about it from the Kansas City, the Earth Riders Mountain Bike Club up in Kansas City, so I decided to come check them out today,” said Scott Truman, Pomona, Kansas resident enjoying trails.

It has a reputation….

“We have known what’s been here for years. The trails started to get built back in 2014 and it really opened people up to what was out here,” said Lisse Regehr, Thrive Allen County President & CEO.

It’s probably one of Iola, Kansas’ best-kept secrets, until now.

The Kansas Governor signed the ceremonial dotted line on Monday to make this 360-acre piece of land in Allen County now – officially – “Lehigh Portland State Park.”

“When we think of Lehigh, we think of everything. We think of economic impact. We think of health and wellness. We think of mental health, getting outdoors and being able to experience nature in a safe way,” said Regehr.

“Take, really, underutilized but potentially awesome resources and make something out of them. Make something that will contribute to people’s lives here in the state of Kansas. So, we now have this old quarry, which wasn’t a pretty place, will be absolutely magnificent,” said Gov. Laura Kelly, (D) Kansas.

It features a 130-acre lake and was originally a rock quarry for the Lehigh Portland Cement Company until 1970.

A philanthropic business group called “Iola Industries” has been hoping to do something with it since 1971.

“We believe that Lehigh will become the next big rural revitalization effort we have here in Allen County, and we are so looking forward to so many people being able to see how beautiful this area is,” said Regehr.

“This Lehigh Portland State Park will add so much to the quality of life for folks not just in this region, but I think you’re going to have folks coming from out of state and from all across Kansas,” said Gov. Kelly.

There’s still work to do in the coming weeks and months ahead.

“There are 14-plus miles of trails already out here. Those will remain open while the state builds infrastructure that will include boat ramps, fishing docks, cabins, kayaking, paddleboarding, anything you can think of. We are so excited for everything that is to come,” said Regehr.

“Hiking, biking, has great trails, beautiful scenery along the lake, I’d highly recommend it,” said Scott Truman, Pomona, Kansas resident enjoying trails.