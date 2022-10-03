KANSAS — Governor Laura Kelly announced that small business can now apply to receive COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief. In June, Governor Kelly signed a House bill investing $50 million to help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses can learn whether they qualify for the program and how to access relief by accessing guidance from the Kansas Department of Revenue by following this link here.

“We’re making sure small businesses can receive the support they need to hire workers, strengthen their products, and better serve their communities,” Gov. Laura Kelly said. “My administration will continue to remain laser-focused on creating a stronger, more resilient economy to help every business and every family succeed.”

The COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief Program is funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which requires a federal Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) to be completed for a business to be eligible to receive assistance.

“Due to federal requirements, the Kansas Department of Revenue cannot process a retailer’s application for the Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief program unless a business has secured a federal UEI number,” Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart said. “Doing so helps ensure the program’s guidelines are followed and the accurate accounting for disbursement of funds.”

The UEI is issued at no cost through the federal System for Award Management website, SAM.gov. Due to recent increases in the number of entities registering with SAM.gov, it may take up to 25 business days for new registration to be processed. For any issues related to registering or obtaining an UEI, applications can contact the Federal Service Desk at 866-606-8220.

Once registration is complete and confirmed, business owners can apply for the COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief Program by going to ksrevenue.gov. Applicants with questions regarding the COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief Program can contact the Kansas Department of Revenue at 785-368-8660.

Small business owners have until April 15, 2023, to apply for this financial assistance.