TOPEKA, Kans. — Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday (9/15) nearly $6.5 million in state grants to continue improving services for adult and child crime survivors.

Governor Kelly has long supported funding for violence prevention services. Last year, she successfully pushed to fund Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) programs through the State General Fund to ensure stable funding for the program.

The funding comes from State General Funds and will go toward nonprofits offering counseling, shelters, the statewide language-accessible crisis line, safety planning, advocacy for sexual and domestic violence survivors, and training for community-based direct service providers.

“We have a responsibility to do all we can to protect victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault,” Governor Kelly said. “These grants will strengthen our services and provide support to those who need it most.”

Children’s Advocacy Centers coordinate investigation and intervention services for abused children. Funding ensures staff is trained in conducting sensitive forensic interviews of child abuse victims and providing advocacy services for victims and non-offending caregivers.

CASA Programs recruit, train, and support citizen volunteers to advocate in court for the best interests of abused and neglected children. Grant funds are used to train staff and volunteers to help abused and neglected children obtain permanent and safe placement. The volunteers advocate for the best interest of a child by providing information in court to assist judges with making the most well-informed decision for each child.