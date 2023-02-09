TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas communities will receive a combined total of $5 million in federal funds through a new program to produce local transportation safety plans to identify and address transportation safety concerns.

Governor Laura Kelly announced 12 Kansas communities will receive the fund through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program.

“These grants directly support communities across Kansas to improve roadways and save lives,” Gov. Kelly said. “I commend these local governments for leveraging federal and state funding to create safety plans for city streets and county roads.”

To encourage participation in this program, KDOT agreed to contribute anywhere from 10% to 20% of the total local match requirement. To receive the full 20%, an agency had to represent a rural area of the state and apply for a multijurisdictional planning effort to encourage regional collaboration. The Cost Share/Match in SS4A is 80% Federal and 20% Local Match.

“Local commitment and regional collaboration were instrumental in bringing Safe Streets and Roads for All funds to Kansas,” Calvin Reed, Acting Secretary of Transportation, said. “KDOT’s help with local matching funds is indicative of the importance the agency places on safety and our long-term goal of reaching zero roadway fatalities.”

Kansas communities securing SS4A grants include Dodge City, Lawrence, Leavenworth, Olathe, Salina, Valley Falls, Cowley County, Leavenworth County, and Wyandotte County. Prairie Band, Potawatomi Nation, and the Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission will also receive grants.

This is an overview of the awarded projects in Kansas: