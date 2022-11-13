FORT SCOTT, Kan. — A new and thought-provoking trail in Fort Scott receives a special honor from the “Kansas Museum Association.”

The “Gordon Parks Museum” can now boast the “Award of Excellence” for the creation of the “Learning Tree Film Scene Sign Trail.”

A ribbon cutting for the trail was held in October 2021.

It features a series of signs throughout Fort Scott and in Mound City, which were different filming locations for the well-known Gordon Parks film, “The Learning Tree.”

QR codes are also on each sign, to give visitors a virtual tour of each location.

The museum’s director, Kirk Sharp, says it’s an amazing honor to receive such a prestigious award from the KMA.