WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas customers who get natural gas from Atmos Energy will have the chance to be heard over a proposed rate hike.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says Atmos Energy’s proposed rate hike would cost residential customers with average usage an additional $5.60 a month, an increase of 6.4%.

Atmos Energy coverage map (Courtesy Atmos Energy)

Atmos has about 139,000 customers in Kansas. However, most of its customers are in other states.

According to the KCC, Atmos said the increase is needed because “the company has continued to make investments in its system to provide safe, reliable and efficient natural gas service to its customers. The company further stated it has experienced increases in wages, medical expenses and material and supplier costs.”

The KCC regulates utility rate increases in Kansas. It is holding a public hearing for customers to comment and ask questions about the increase. The hearing will be online Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. over Zoom.

If you want to join the meeting and be able to comment or ask questions, you need to register by noon Tuesday, Jan. 10. Click here to register to participate in the hearing.

If you want to watch the meeting but do not want to comment, you can watch it on the KCC YouTube channel. The hearing will remain on the YouTube channel for people who want to watch it later.

If you cannot comment during the Jan. 11 hearing, you can still submit comments until 5 p.m. on Mar. 10. Share comments with the KCC by clicking here. Other options are to mail a letter to the KCC Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, 1500 SW Arrowhead, Topeka, KS 66604-4027, or call 1-800-662-0027 or 785-271-3140.