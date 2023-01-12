Kansas small towns like Fort Scott, hold many secrets and surprises just waiting to be discovered

The town of Fort Scott, Kansas has emerged as a beautiful, quiet historic town. The historic district, featured here, is one area where you can enjoy the beauty of nature and the charm of 19th-century architecture (Photo courtesy: City of Fort, Scott, KS).

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Not long ago, Kansas was the easternmost state of the Wild West. It was here that the frontier began, and here that explorers were born and raised. Kansas’ small towns hold many secrets and surprises, making the Sunflower State a fun and interesting place to not only visit, but to call “home.”

Experiencing beautiful “small-town Kansas” can make your next vacation one of the most memorable. Thanks to an online listing, figuring out which small town you want to visit doesn’t require a lot of research. A newly published list naming the best (and most beautiful) small towns in Kansas may help you choose a vacation destination, a weekend getaway, or where to go on a day trip with the family.

A list of the best small Kansas towns and what makes each one unique, was recently published by “Attractions of America” (a website that helps people find the best tourist destinations across the U.S.). Among the short list of towns they recommend visiting is Fort Scott — located near the Kansas/Missouri state line in Southeast Kansas. The town is rich in Civil War history and offers many modern attractions that will have you coming back again and again.

FORT SCOTT, KANSAS

“A wonderful place where a rich history meets an exciting tomorrow“

This graphic image highlights the small town of Fort Scott, which is located in Southeast Kansas, near the Missouri state line (Graphic image courtesy: Getty Images).

Town History

Founded in 1842, Fort Scott was named for a United States fort that was in use from 1842 to 1853. The community that grew up around this fort has been through a lot in its two centuries of existence, but it survived the mayhem of the Civil War, devastating fires, and political turmoil.

Some of the buildings erected during the American Civil War (1861–1865), still remain, and the fort itself is now a national historic site. Another site of historical significance is Fort Scott National Cemetery, which was created in 1862 for the burial of American Civil War veterans. Another Fort Scott fact: The city was the home of Eugene F. Ware, a nationally popular poet of the late 19th century.

Fort Scott is now a railroad junction and a point of shipping that’s situated in a diversified farming area. Today, it has emerged as a lovely and quiet historic town where you can enjoy the beauty of nature alongside charming Victorian buildings.

Attractions, Landmarks… And A Trolley

For visitors who wish to see everything this small town has to offer, there’s a quick and affordable way to make that wish comes true. The Fort Scott Chamber of Commerce offers a Saturday trolley ride that takes people on a tour of the city’s many attractions and landmarks.

The Fort Scott Trolley Tour is a 50-minute narrated tour of historic Fort Scott, Kansas. The tour includes driving by/through national landmarks, including:

Fort Scott National Historic Site National Park

National Cemetery Number 1

Historic mansions and buildings with amazingly detailed architecture

Gunn Park (a beautiful 155-acre park with seven stone shelter houses, two lakes, the Marmaton River, trails, and more)

Gordon Parks Museum

Downtown Historic District

Trolley riders hoping to get the most out of the trip are in luck. According to one online review, the tour guide on board, “really knows his stuff!”

Curious to know what other small Kansas towns are listed by Attractions of America as “the best in the state?”

Discover the towns that made their list, HERE, including what makes each one, a special place in Kansas.

Something to think about: Even if the city or town you live in isn’t on any special, “best of” list — always remember: “There’s no place like home.”