WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Hutchinson Police Officer Todd Allen was sentenced Monday to 23.5 years in jail for rape and other charges after accepting a plea agreement with the state.

According to Reno County District Attorney Thomas Stanton, Allen pleaded guilty and was convicted of:

One count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child

Two counts of attempted aggravated sexual battery

Two counts of attempted rape

Two counts of kidnapping

Two counts of rape

Three counts of aggravated sexual battery

Five counts of misdemeanor breach of privacy

Allen has been sentenced to 282 months or 23.5 years in prison. Post-release, he will be on parole. Allen must also register as an offender his whole life.

The Hutchinson Police Department arrested Allen in August 2022 in connection to several sex cases dating back to 2012. Allen was an officer at the time of some of the reported crimes. He resigned in 2018. Allen previously had 24 counts against him.

During Monday’s sentencing, the defense asked for a departure stating Allen has been compliant with officers and done a lot within the community.

The prosecution went over each count, telling the stories of the victims.

Victims said they can’t go outside at night due to the incidents.

“It’s hard to even feel safe in a room full of officers, to be honest, because Todd Allen has ruined that safety for me and for the others he has harmed,” said one victim. They added, “he used his power to stop people from living their lives, and we are victims, but we also have to live with this, so we have to be survivors, and I will not be silenced.”

The Reno County District Attorney’s Office said they are pleased with the outcome.

“Just like any profession, one bad person doesn’t define the whole group, and law enforcement, in this case, did a tremendous job in putting together pieces to something that the defendant tried to cover up for so long,” said Kimberly Rodebaugh, Reno County senior assistant district attorney.

After the judge sentenced Allen, he offered him the opportunity to speak.

Allen apologized to the community, the judge, and the victims.

As part of his plea agreement, he is serving his time consecutively for counts 2, 6, 13, and 14.

Allen is also required to pay restitution of $1,507 to one of the victims for things like therapy.

The defendant’s lawyer asked the judge to possibly move Allen to an out-of-state facility, the judge said that is up to the Kansas Department of Corrections.