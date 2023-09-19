KSNF/KODE — The Kansas Supreme Court must now decide if a Kansas attorney, who was suspended from practicing law in 2018, will be suspended once again for violating the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct.

Kevin Cure, the former Galena City Attorney, got his law license back in March 2021 after an 18-month suspension. His suspension came after his fourth drunk driving conviction, which was a felony.

In addition to the drunk driving convictions, Cure admitted he had appeared in court while intoxicated and at other times, would be unable to represent his clients or miss court appearances because he was drunk. On one occasion, when Cure was contracted to serve as legal counsel for juvenile cases in Cherokee County, he was unable to attend hearings because he was incarcerated.

Now, a former client filed a complaint against Cure after repeated encounters revealed Cure was still drinking and failing in his duties as an attorney. At a disciplinary hearing held earlier this year, Cure admitted he continued the same behavior that got him suspended in 2018. As part of his reinstatement, Cure agreed he would abstain from drinking alcohol. But, he admits he has continued drinking and never “substantially” complied with court-ordered alcohol treatment.

CURE TIMELINE

2016 – 2 COMPLAINTS FILED IN KANSAS

2018 – 4TH DRUNK DRIVING CONVICTION

2018 – LICENSE SUSPENDED IN KS & MO

2020 – LICENSE REINSTATED IN MO

2021 – LICENSE REINSTATE IN KS

2021 – NEW COMPLAINT FILED IN KS

Cure will go before the Kansas Supreme Court again, and once again, he will be suspended from practicing law. This time, the disciplinary board recommended suspending Cure’s license for two years. Cure suggested he be put on probation. After listing aggravating and mitigating circumstances, the disciplinary board is recommending a one-year suspension. A hearing in front of the Kansas Supreme Court is scheduled in November to decide his punishment.