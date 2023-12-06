TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Flags will be lowered to half-staff on Dec. 19 from sunrise to sunset.

Governor Laura Kelly issued the executive order Wednesday following the formal proclamation from President Joe Biden. Flags are being lowered to honor former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.

“Sandra Day O’Connor blazed a trail not just on the Supreme Court but for women at every level of government,” says Governor Kelly. “Dedicated, impartial, and pragmatic, she sought consensus on the toughest issues facing the court, shaping the country as we know it today. My sincere condolences go out to her family.”

The 93-year-old former justice died on Dec. 1 from complications of advanced dementia and a respiratory illness in Pheonix. O’Connor, the first female justice to serve in the nation’s highest court, was appointed by Ronald Reagan in 1981, retiring in 2006.

Her body will lie in repose at the Supreme Court the Dec. 18, one day before her scheduled funeral at the National Cathedral.