KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas father and grandfather hit and killed crossing the road moments after lending a helping hand to a homeless man.

“Let God work his plan – his plan is perfect, we can’t question it, we don’t doubt it. We’re just thankful for the time we had with him – he was a phenomenal person,” Aldonna Daniels, John Daniels Sr. wife, said.

That deacon’s wife of nearly six decades is reflecting on a life well lived.

John Daniels was hit Sunday afternoon as he was headed home from church, he was struck just two minutes from his house.

“The homeless man he stopped to give the money to said he had given him money 2 or 3 times before, and so the guy knew him, and he said the last thing he told was, looked him straight in the eye and said remember Jesus really loves you, and then it happened,” Aldonna said.

Eighty years lived for John Daniels Sr., he has five children, 14 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

A kindhearted, giving person, who wouldn’t waste your time he’d just tell you what he thought.

“He was a funny, he said what he meant and meant what he said he lived that walked that out. Everybody who knew him loved him,” Joy Edwards, John’s daughter said.

Sunday, when Daniels Sr. stopped near N. 38th Street and I-635 to help a homeless person, minutes from arriving home, it was just who he was. It also would be the last thing that he did.

As he crossed the road back to his car, he was hit and he died on the scene.

“While we are sad and disheartened, we’re not angry, we’re not bitter, forgiving and loving and praying for the person that hit him, as well as the man he stopped to help,” Edwards said

The faithful deacon lived his last day like he lived every day.

“Before he left church, he was going around telling everybody I love you, I love you, Jesus loves you, Jesus loves you,” his wife said.

Aldonna knew her husband for 67 years, they were married for 58.

In the middle of this, losing her person, her mind is stayed on who he was.

That’s keeping her eyes clear of tears and her heart full of gratitude, gratitude for the time she did have with John Daniels Sr.

“I know what he’s about and he would want me to have peace about it. Knowing that he believed in God and he died doing what he does,” Aldonna said.

The irony they say in all of this, something they say they’ll laugh about is the one thing that every kid and grand kid and great grand kid was spanked for by John was for crossing the street without looking.

KCKPD is still investigating this and at this time, it is believed that this was simply an accident.