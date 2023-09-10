TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Taylor Swift hype isn’t done just yet.

With the upcoming release of Taylor Swift’s “The ERAS Tour” movie, people are prepping to head to their local movie theaters for another chance to experience her record-breaking musical concert tour across the country.

Swift’s tour, which pulled in millions of dollars in 2023, is getting a second chance to set new records; this time, in the movie industry. Ticket presales are shattering expectations, with AMC Theatres reportedly generating $26 million in revenue on Sept. 1. This marks the highest advance sales revenue day in AMC’s history.

Kansas is also feeling the Swift frenzy as a local theatre company reports seeing increasing interest in the upcoming movie release. 27 News spoke with B&B Theatres spokesman Paul Farnsworth about the jump in sales his company is seeing.

“As a privately held company, we don’t divulge specifics about box office or grosses, but it is safe to say that the first day of sales for the film broke our company records for one-day presales, outgrossing presale box office for blockbuster films like SPIDERMAN: NO WAY HOME and THE AVENGERS,” Farnsworth said in an email. “Suffice it to say, it is a phenomenon and enthusiasm is through the roof.”

Farnsworth said the movie clocks in at two hours and 45 minutes with the majority being a recreation of Swift’s concert performances. While there may be some behind-the-scenes footage, he said all the musical content in Swift’s show will be featured in the movie.

“We also expect guests to arrive in ERAS TOUR attire and prepare to sing along at the tops of their lungs!” Farnsworth said.

Tickets are going fast at B&B Theatres with some shows on opening night nearing capacity more than a month out. Farnsworth encourages those who want to see the show on opening weekend to get their tickets while they still can.

“Get your tickets now!” Farnsworth said. “Fortunately, the film will play each subsequent weekend in October, on Halloween, and the first weekend of November. But shows and dates are filling up at a rate rarely seen.”

Taylor Swift: The ERAS Tour can be seen in AMC and B&B Theatres across the country starting on Friday, Oct. 13. To see the trailer for the upcoming movie, click here.