TOPEKA – Thursday morning, the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) concurred with a KCC staff audit verifying that Empire District Electric (Liberty) raised its customer Transmission Delivery Charge (TDC) to cover the increasing costs of providing service.

The increase to customer bills of $0.64 per month, based on average monthly usage, became effective on August 1 subject to refund while the Commission conducted its review. Kansas law authorizes electric utilities regulated by the KCC to recover costs associated with the delivery of electricity through a separate transmission delivery charge (TDC) on monthly customer bills.

The Commission’s audit verified Empire’s TDC expense of $3.3 million, which represents an increase of $118,159 compared to last year. Generally the KCC has jurisdiction over Empire’s rates and terms of service. However, a regulated electric utility is statutorily authorized to adjust its Transmission Delivery Charge due to changes in cost under K.S.A. 66-1237(c). As such, the Commission has no discretion and must accept the proposed change on a subject to refund basis within 30 days of the application. If irregularities are later found, the Commission can order changes, including refunds.

Empire’s Kansas service area includes Labette and Cherokee counties.

