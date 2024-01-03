KANSAS — The list of options to power up electric vehicles is growing in the Sunflower State.

Kansas grant funding means $4.5 million to help develop six new EV charging sites.

In southeast Kansas, that includes Pete’s locations on Highway 400 in Cherokee and Fredonia. Fast chargers will also be installed in Emporia, Garden City, Belleville, and Pratt.

The stations must provide at least 600 kilowatts of power and be able to charge four vehicles at once.