KANSAS — The list of options to power up electric vehicles is growing in the Sunflower State.
- Electric Vehicle charging sites in Kansas
- Almost entire Kansas police department resigns
- ‘It was a privilege’: Time running out for Kansas dad as he fights mystery illness
- KS county clerks work to update as court systems comes online
- Kansas court systems slowly reaching finish line for complete restoration after cyberattack
Kansas grant funding means $4.5 million to help develop six new EV charging sites.
In southeast Kansas, that includes Pete’s locations on Highway 400 in Cherokee and Fredonia. Fast chargers will also be installed in Emporia, Garden City, Belleville, and Pratt.
The stations must provide at least 600 kilowatts of power and be able to charge four vehicles at once.