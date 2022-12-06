TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Game Wardens are warning residents of the Sunflower State to keep an eye out for increasing numbers of coyotes in residential areas.

Coyotes are being found more often in towns this year in Kansas, according to game wardens. This is due to extreme drought conditions as the coyotes search for food and water.

Game wardens say that you should stay calm if you spot a coyote in your neighborhood. Many coyotes avoid people and seeing one during the day and seeing them is not a cause for alarm as they are mostly looking for a place to rest. Coyotes are usually fearful of people.

If you see a coyote that is not displaying fear towards people, it has probably been fed, according to game wardens. You can reinstill its fear of humans by raising your arms and yelling to drive it away. This action is referred to as hazing.

Coyotes may mistake small, unattended pets as prey or attack large dogs they view as threats to territory or dens. To keep your animals safe, follow these steps:

Watch your pets. Keep cats indoors, and never leave small dogs outside unsupervised or let any dog out of your yard off leash.

Secure food and water sources for both domestic animals and wildlife. Feed and water pets indoors. Keep garbage secure and picked up.

If coyotes in your area continue to be a problem or pose a threat, reach out to your nearest Kansas Wildlife and Parks office.