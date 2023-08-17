IOLA, Kan. — A traffic crash in Iola, Kansas, injures eight prisoners from the Topeka Correctional Facility.

Just before one Thursday morning, a transport bus carrying 21 TCF prisoners collided with a semi on Highway 169. The TCF prisoners had just finished their shift at the Russell Stover plant in Iola and were returning to Topeka.

The bus driver was seriously injured and transported to Kansas City. Three of the injured prisoners had broken bones. The others returned to Iola and were checked for injuries as a precaution.

Officials are investigating to determine the cause of the crash.