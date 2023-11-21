KSNF/KODE — The cyber attack that incapacitated the Kansas court system more than a month ago was, in fact, a ransomware attack.

A statement from the Kansas Supreme Court today said that cybercriminals stole confidential data and threatened to post it to the dark web if their demands were not met.

The court says it is still working with cybersecurity experts to try and identify what information was stolen, but it appears to be information from the Office of Judicial Administration, district court case records on appeal, and other data that is supposed to be confidential.

The statement indicates the system will continue to be down for several more weeks, but they did not give an official date.

